Among metros, Las Vegas saw biggest increase in Native Hawaiian-Pacific Islander population in 2021

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Among metro areas nationwide last year, Las Vegas and Sacramento saw the biggest increases in Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander residents, according to new Census figures.

Honolulu saw the biggest decline.

The numbers were part of a population data release that shows the nation is aging and becoming more diverse.

Overall, according to the Census, the total Native Hawaiian-Pacific Islander population grew by almost 26,000 people in 2021.

Hawaii’s Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander population stood at just under 400,000 people last year.

California had the second-largest Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander population, with 375,388 people. Washington rounded out the top three.

