6 arrests made as authorities seek to evict paramilitary group from Kunia property

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Six people were arrested for trespassing Friday amid a bitter dispute between a Kunia landowner and members of the paramilitary “Occupied Forces Hawaii Army” group.

Attorneys for the landowner say the group’s members have been squatting on agricultural land near the Hawaii Country Club since September. Earlier this month, the group was served with eviction papers.

On Friday morning, police officers, deputy sheriffs and investigators with the state Attorney General’s Office converged on the area and told the group’s members they would need to leave immediately.

Four men and two women were arrested on second-degree trespassing charges.

A group of about a dozen women and children voluntarily left the property.

Members of Occupied Forces Hawaii identify themselves as a Hawaiian sovereignty group, dress in military outfits and claim military titles. Two of the members have also said they have ancestral rights to the land in Kunia.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

