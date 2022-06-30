Police search for woman charged with sexually assaulting minor over 5-year span

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a woman charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor over a five-year time period.

Authorities say 47-year-old Liana Snuka-Laulu was granted supervised release while awaiting trial, which was set to begin earlier this month.

Court documents say the alleged sexual misconduct happened between May 2013 and June 2018. The documents added that Snuka-Laulu was either the parent or legal guardian of the victim, who was under the age of 14 when the abuse began.

HPD has issued a $200,000 bench warrant for her arrest. She faces two counts of continuous sex assault of a minor.

Snuka-Laulu is known to frequent the Laie Area. She’s described as standing 5-foot-10 and weighing about 165 pounds.

Anyone with tips on her whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

