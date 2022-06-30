Witnesses: Suspect went ‘out of his mind,’ shattered windows after placing order at Oahu McDonald’s

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is facing felony charges after witnesses say he went on a lunchtime rampage at the McDonald’s in Laie, seeming to go “out of his mind” soon after he placed his order.

Passing by on Kamehameha Highway, there’s no doubt the damage is extensive. Plywood now conceals thousands of dollars worth of broken windows. But exactly why the alleged culprit shattered all that glass remains a mystery.

“He seemed out of his mind,” said a McDonald’s cashier.

He told HNN that he could barely understand the 36-year-old suspect when he placed his order.

Police identified the man as Patrick Takemoto.

“He didn’t take his money or his receipt,” the cashier said, adding that was just the beginning of Takemoto’s bizarre behavior.

Moments later, the cashier said, “he threw a rock straight at the window at full force while screaming.”

The witness said the stone Takemoto allegedly used was heavy, holding out both his palms to describe how large it was.

He said that when the suspect allegedly started shattering glass, people stayed out of his way while managers called police.

“He just kept on breaking windows,” said the cashier. “Then he walked out and police caught him.”

Court documents show Takemoto’s criminal history dates back more than 15 years and includes multiple felony convictions for terroristic threatening and criminal property damage. HPD confirms the 36-year-old remains behind bars.

At last check, he has not yet been charged for this latest count of felony criminal property damage.

