UH summer program that immerses students in Native Hawaiian culture wraps up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A free summer program at the University of Hawaii that immerses high school students in Native Hawaiian culture is wrapping up this year’s session.

Na Pua Noeau UH Manoa started on June 20 and finishes on July 1.

Students have been learning hula and oli, while also completing robotics, computer building and coding activities.

They can earn up to three college credits for participation in the program.

Program organizers said the goal is to increase the number of Native Hawaiian students who attend and graduate from University of Hawaii schools.

“The reason why we do intensive programs like the Summer Institute is to give them a taste of what the higher education experience is like,” said Kinohi Gomes, director of Na Pua Noeau.

“To be in particular departments and places and spaces at the university so that if and when they make that decision to pursue higher education they’re like, OK, I’ve been here before. I feel comfortable.’”

Na Pua Noeau is hosting several Native Hawaiian culture events for students of all ages throughout the islands in July and August.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.