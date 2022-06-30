Tributes
Trade wind weather continues for next 7 days

Upper level trough brings increased moisture in the trade wind flow Saturday going into Sunday
A breezy trade wind weather pattern holds across the island chain through Friday as high pressure is stays northeast of the islands.
A breezy trade wind weather pattern holds across the island chain through Friday as high pressure is stays northeast of the islands.(none)
By Billy V
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:56 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Partly Cloudy conditions with scattered showers and breezy conditions; trades blowing 15-20mph. Weather will be the same for tomorrow and most of Saturday. Starting Saturday thru Sunday, an upper-level trough will wind its way from east to west, bringing more moisture into the trade wind flow. This will mean some of the windward and mauka showers will drift over to the leeward sides of the islands at times. A more drier trend sets in with the same gusty wind conditions from Monday thru midweek next week.

Daytime high will be near 87 degres, but will feel hotter in some areas, mostly on the leeward sides. Small Craft Advisories are in effect for most Hawaiian waters due to the strong and gusty trade winds.

Surf will be on the way down for the south shores while north shores will enjoy the usual summer low-surf conditions. East shore surf will be on the rise, but will be blown out and sloppy due to the trade wind conditions.

