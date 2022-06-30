Tributes
This year’s Maui Film Festival will honor Christina Ricci, Lana Condor and other big stars

Lana Condor (left) and Christina Ricci (right) are among those who will be honored at this...
Lana Condor (left) and Christina Ricci (right) are among those who will be honored at this year's Maui Film Festival.(Associated Press)
By Krista Rados
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:09 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Join fellow movie-goers for a weekend under the stars.

From July 6 to 10, film lovers can gather at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center to enjoy an open-air cinema experience, live music, kahiko-style hula and more.

Taking place at the center’s Stardust Cinema, guests will have the opportunity to watch the premiere of 13 feature films.

The festival announced Monday that it plans to honor actresses Christina Ricci, Lana Condor and Jayme Lawson with awards for their performances and social impact on the industry.

Filmmakers Stacy Peralta and Gerry Lopez will also be honored with awards.

“Their performances and storytelling explore a variety of topics that champion a multitude of experiences,” said Barry Rivers, the founder and director of the Maui Film Festival.

For those who wish to enjoy the festival from home, the Maui Film Festival Speed-of-Light Virtual Cinema will take place from July 6 to July 31. The pass will allow access to 80 streamable films by diverse storytellers from around the world.

For more than 20 years, the Maui Film Festival has welcomed some of Hollywood’s largest names, including Elizabeth Banks, Viola Davis, Clint Eastwood, Owen Wilson and many more. The festival has screened more than 1,500 feature length and short films from around the world.

To purchase tickets for the Stardust Cinema and Festival Speed-of-Light Virtual Cinema, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

