Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Teens drive 13 hours to redeem McDonald’s coupon

Colton Marley and his friends from Pennsylvania traveled 13 hours to Clear Lake, Iowa, to...
Colton Marley and his friends from Pennsylvania traveled 13 hours to Clear Lake, Iowa, to redeem an old McDonald's coupon good for one small McCafe drink.(Source: KIMT via CNN)
By KIMT Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:05 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KIMT) - The discovery of an old McDonald’s coffee coupon led a group of high schoolers to make a cross-country road trip to redeem it.

Colton Marley, a soon-to-be high school senior from Pennsylvania, found a coupon in his wallet good for one small McCafe drink with no expiration date. He had it for several years, but how he got is a complete mystery.

“The strange thing is it was only available at three locations in the U.S., the closest one being Clear Lake, Iowa,” Marley said.

The discovery got Marley and his friends – Trey Hixon, Eli Peel and Jonah Smeltzer – thinking.

“We always kind of joked that we’d one day go out and do it, but I guess here we are,” Hixon said. “I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we went out there for a senior trip or something?’”

The idea became a reality when Marley and his friends loaded up their car and drove 13 hours from the Pittsburgh area to Clear Lake to redeem the coupon. It was accepted.

To add to the moment, all four teens dressed in suits and ties. Their table was decorated with a tablecloth and an artificial candle.

“We drove 13 hours, so why not?” Peel said.

In addition, the group made pit stops along the way, including a tour of the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, a Billy Joel concert in Indiana and a visit to the I-80 Truck Stop near Davenport, Iowa, that’s billed as the world’s largest truck stop.

It’s a trip none of them will ever forget.

Copyright 2022 KIMT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal Judge today sentenced Honolulu resident Alexander Price to a year and a day in prison.
Judge rejects plea deal for man who tried to open emergency door on Hawaiian Air flight 3 times
Lolinita Ika.
‘I won’t forget this’: Shocking attack at a Maui church fundraiser leaves woman shaken
A long lost Farrington High School ring is reunited with the family of its late owner.
Lost in a WWII battlefield for decades, a priceless class ring is reunited with its rightful owners
A man is behind bars facing felony charges after witnesses say he went on a lunchtime rampage...
Witnesses: ‘Out of his mind’ customer smashed windows after placing order at McDonald’s
A new series starring Jason Momoa starts filming in Oahu this fall.
Casting calls scheduled for Jason Momoa’s new Hawaii-based TV show starts

Latest News

Maui veterans road closure shooting
Maui police investigating shooting in Kihei that left 1 injured
Police say a 20-year-old mother was shot and killed while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a...
Mother fatally shot while pushing baby in stroller in NYC
Police say a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot while she pushed her infant daughter in a...
Mayor: Shooting of mom with stroller shows 'how this national problem is impacting families'
"The Search for Snoopy" opens Friday
Join the ‘Peanuts’ crew in the search for Snoopy at this new interactive Ala Moana exhibit
With laws varying from state to state after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, there...
Legal battles over abortion mounting across US