Sources: Maui police investigating shooting in Kihei

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:40 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a shooting in Kihei says sources on Wednesday.

Authorities responded to a call around 6 p.m.

According to law enforcement sources, a person was shot on Maui Veterans Highway. The victim was transported to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

All Kihei southbound lanes of Maui Veterans Highway have been closed at the intersection of Hansen Road for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

