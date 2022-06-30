Police: Elderly Hawaii Island man found with throat slit in his driveway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii police came across a gruesome murder scene in Puna Wednesday morning.

Authorities say patrol officers were called out to a home in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision just before 10 a.m. after a report of an elderly man in a wheelchair bleeding from his neck.

When officers arrived, the elderly victim was found seated in a walker-seat in his driveway. He was unconscious and bleeding from a “laceration-type injury to his neck,” police said.

He was identified as 87-year-old Charles Hacker of Pāhoa. Life-saving attempts were unsuccessful. He was later pronounced dead at the Hilo Medical Center.

Investigators combed through the scene as they launched a second-degree murder investigation.

During the course of their initial investigation, they received information that led to the arrest of a 33-year-old male neighbor. He was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Additional details remain limited. Police stayed Wednesday at the scene pending a search warrant of the victim’s home.

Anyone with information who may have been in the area of Kawakawa Street is asked to call Detective Blaine Morishita at (808) 961-2385.

