Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police: Elderly Hawaii Island man found with throat slit in his driveway

HPD held a public ceremony to swear in the new police chief.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:32 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii police came across a gruesome murder scene in Puna Wednesday morning.

Authorities say patrol officers were called out to a home in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision just before 10 a.m. after a report of an elderly man in a wheelchair bleeding from his neck.

When officers arrived, the elderly victim was found seated in a walker-seat in his driveway. He was unconscious and bleeding from a “laceration-type injury to his neck,” police said.

He was identified as 87-year-old Charles Hacker of Pāhoa. Life-saving attempts were unsuccessful. He was later pronounced dead at the Hilo Medical Center.

Investigators combed through the scene as they launched a second-degree murder investigation.

During the course of their initial investigation, they received information that led to the arrest of a 33-year-old male neighbor. He was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Additional details remain limited. Police stayed Wednesday at the scene pending a search warrant of the victim’s home.

Anyone with information who may have been in the area of Kawakawa Street is asked to call Detective Blaine Morishita at (808) 961-2385.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal Judge today sentenced Honolulu resident Alexander Price to a year and a day in prison.
Judge rejects plea deal for man who tried to open emergency door on Hawaiian Air flight 3 times
Lolinita Ika.
‘I won’t forget this’: Shocking attack at a Maui church fundraiser leaves woman shaken
A long lost Farrington High School ring is reunited with the family of its late owner.
Lost in a WWII battlefield for decades, a priceless class ring is reunited with its rightful owners
The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said a Kauai police employee and state child welfare...
Attorney: 9th Circuit ruling exposes state to hefty damages in bitter child custody case
A new series starring Jason Momoa starts filming in Oahu this fall.
Casting calls scheduled for Jason Momoa’s new Hawaii-based TV show starts

Latest News

Fourth of July celebrations for 2022
LIST: Fun-filled Fourth of July celebrations across the state
A man is behind bars facing felony charges after witnesses say he went on a lunchtime rampage...
Witnesses: Suspect went ‘out of his mind,’ shattered windows after placing order at Oahu McDonald’s
New Honolulu Police Chief Arthur "Joe" Logan sworn in at public ceremony.
At public swearing-in, new HPD chief pledges to create ‘real and enduring change’ at embattled agency
"Eyes Upon You" by Margaret Keane
Margaret Keane, ‘big eyes’ artist whose husband claimed works were his own, dies at 94