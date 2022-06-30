Tributes
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ breaks down the XFL Hawaii Showcase with The Rock!

Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews...
Hawaii News Now's "Overtime" podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews with coaches and players, and much more. Brought to you by sports reporter Kyle Chinen and podcast producer Davis Pitner.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:47 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you smell what the “HNN Overtime” podcast is cooking?

In the newest episode of ‘HNN Overtime’, hosts Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner talk all things XFL in the islands!

The boys breakdown the recent XFL Hawaii Showcase at Mckinley High School, plus we hear from XFL co-owner Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

