PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ breaks down the XFL Hawaii Showcase with The Rock!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you smell what the “HNN Overtime” podcast is cooking?

In the newest episode of ‘HNN Overtime’, hosts Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner talk all things XFL in the islands!

The boys breakdown the recent XFL Hawaii Showcase at Mckinley High School, plus we hear from XFL co-owner Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.