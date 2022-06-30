So long, saimin! McDonald’s in Hawaii discontinues a favorite menu item

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If saimin at McDonald’s is your favorite, you’re now out of luck — at least for now.

McDonald’s said Friday that the Hawaii-specific menu item would be discontinued.

That’s because Okahara Saimin, the eatery’s supplier for the last 40 years, recently closed.

A recording on the saimin factory’s voicemail said the owners retired at the end of May.

The fast food chain said that while there are no immediate plans to offer saimin from a different supplier, “they were continuously looking for way to enhance their offerings.”

