Mandatory water restrictions in place for West Maui, Upcountry amid severe drought

Your top local headlines for June 30, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:08 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mandatory water use restrictions are in effect for West Maui and Upcountry communities starting Thursday.

The county issued a Stage 1 water shortage declaration due to severe drought and key reservoirs running low.

“As dry weather continues, reservoir levels and ditch flows will continue to drop, and it is likely that Upcountry water treatment facilities will not be able to keep up with demand,” said Department of Water Supply Director Helene Kau. “However, with dry weather continuing, we expect consumption to increase.”

The mandatory order will prohibit non-essential use of water, including irrigation, lawn watering and washing vehicles.

The Hawaii Drought Monitor lists most of Maui island as abnormally dry, with more than half of Maui County in a severe drought.

Officials said reservoirs for the Piiholo and Olinda Water Treatment Facilities are about 85% and 55% of capacity, respectively.

The Department of Water Supply also recommends residents to evaluate water use habits and implement long-term conservation measures such as fixing leaks and installing low-flow fixtures.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

