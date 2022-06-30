Tributes
Join the ‘Peanuts’ crew in the search for Snoopy at this new interactive Ala Moana exhibit

By Justin Mitselmakher
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:29 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Say aloha to Charlie Brown and friends as an immersive experience called “The Search for Snoopy: A Peanuts Adventure” opens Friday at Ala Moana Center near Target.

Visitors of all ages can journey inside the life-sized “Peanuts” neighborhood to help Charlie Brown find his dog, Snoopy, using the physical world around them and techy gadgets with an augmented reality app.

The attraction features eight zones ― straight from the pages of the comic strip created by Charles M. Schulz in the 1950s.

“‘Peanuts’ is just one of those things that goes generation to generation,” said Lucy Treadway, exhibit producer.

“The characters and the messages and the details to the world are so intriguing and fun to get your hands on, that I feel like by the time you leave, you’re going to love all of the characters.”

There is certainly no lack of details throughout the larger-than-life experience. Here’s what you can expect:

It all starts by venturing inside Snoopy’s iconic red doghouse.

Then viola! You’ve officially made it into the “Peanuts” world. Get the “SnoopyScope” app ready to scan some major clues.

Visitors will find themselves in a long hallway, with rooms on all sides to choose from.

Start off in the black-and-white detective office to read Charlie Brown’s files and see if you can find the mystery safe!

From there, climb through the mousehole and enter an airplane to get a bird’s-eye view of the town.

From there, cross to the other side of the hallway where you’ll find a pirate ship, campsite, and a mini golf station...on the moon!

Found some more Snoopy clues?

The "Peanuts" classroom
Continue down the hallway and open the school locker that doubles as a secret door into a dance party! Hop on the light up dancefloor and see if you can copy the characters’ signature dance moves that project onto the wall.

From dancing to school work, next up is the classroom. Give your best shot at a class presentation in front of the voice-altering microphone and lift up the desks for more surprises...just don’t wake napping Peppermint Patty!

Schroeder is waiting to play some tunes in the next room. Crouch over your own tiny piano and watch the keys light up — they’ll tell you which notes to hit. Once you get going, a marble bust of Beethoven comes to life and finishes the composition for you!

The Great Pumpkin is near!

It’s always Halloween in the next room — grab a fishing rod and catch your own pumpkin from the patch.

After swinging by Charlie Brown’s bedroom, finish the adventure in the heart of town at Lucy’s psychiatric booth by dialing one of the colorful telephones for a personalized message (don’t forget to pay ¢5)!

Did you find the seven hidden Snoopy’s?

For more details and tickets, visit searchforsnoopy.com.

