Gloves off for democratic candidates for governor during first debate

The gloves quickly came off and the debate became heated several times.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:07 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The democratic candidates for Governor went on the attack during their first debate together. It was a virtual format on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Hawaii Spotlight.

Former first lady and businesswoman Vicky Cayetano, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Congressman Kai Kahele sparred over leadership, Red Hill, COVID, special interests and workers rights.

The three did talk policy on issues like managing tourism and affordable housing, but they quickly got aggressive.

“For the lieutenant governor to talk about leading by example quite frankly is a joke,” said Kahele.

“I’m disappointed by that attack. It’s disappointing to be a hard-working physician, lieutenant governor and to be referred to as a joke. That’s inappropriate,” said Green.

“You know what is the irony in this is, that the unions who support you they’ve actually done a smear job on me,” said Cayetano referring to Green.

All three agreed that they no longer support mandatory masking in public schools or vaccine mandates for all public workers.

Kahele also mentioned he would not support the stadium redevelopment in Halawa in favor of housing and did not support the Thirty Meter Telescope. Cayetano said she supported TMT while Green was nuanced with his answer.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

