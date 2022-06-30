Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Breezy trade winds to hold through the weekend

Your top local headlines for June 30, 2022.
By Billy V
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:52 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii enjoys a breezy trade wind weather pattern across the island chain through Friday.

An upper-level trough passing from east to west across the area this weekend may produce a slight uptick in trade showers, especially for windward and mauka areas on Sunday.

A drier trade wind weather pattern is expected early next week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along all shores will remain small going into early July.

The lone exception will be along east facing shores where more rough sea state conditions will exist due to elevated east wind waves in response to stronger local and upstream trades.

The recent small, longer period south swell is trending down, as is the small southeast pulse, to just very small background energy.

Surf along north facing shores will remain near flat through the weekend.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022

Most Read

A man is behind bars facing felony charges after witnesses say he went on a lunchtime rampage...
Witnesses: ‘Out of his mind’ customer smashed windows after placing order at McDonald’s
A federal Judge today sentenced Honolulu resident Alexander Price to a year and a day in prison.
Judge rejects plea deal for man who tried to open emergency door on Hawaiian Air flight 3 times
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
HNN File
Police: Elderly Hawaii Island man found in his driveway with throat slit
"Eyes Upon You" by Margaret Keane
Margaret Keane, ‘big eyes’ artist whose husband claimed works were his own, dies at 94

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds will get quite gusty as we approach the holiday weekend
Holiday Weekend Weather calls for gusty trades
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Wednesday's Forecast
Forecast: Breezy trade winds to hold through the weekend
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend
Forecast: Breezy trade winds to hold through the weekend