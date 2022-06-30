Forecast: Breezy trade winds to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii enjoys a breezy trade wind weather pattern across the island chain through Friday.

An upper-level trough passing from east to west across the area this weekend may produce a slight uptick in trade showers, especially for windward and mauka areas on Sunday.

A drier trade wind weather pattern is expected early next week.

Surf along all shores will remain small going into early July.

The lone exception will be along east facing shores where more rough sea state conditions will exist due to elevated east wind waves in response to stronger local and upstream trades.

The recent small, longer period south swell is trending down, as is the small southeast pulse, to just very small background energy.

Surf along north facing shores will remain near flat through the weekend.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.