Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Firefighters rescue kitten stuck inside vending machine at Walmart

Lindsey poses with her new kitten after it was rescued from a Pepsi machine.
Lindsey poses with her new kitten after it was rescued from a Pepsi machine.(City of Morristown)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (Gray News) – Fire crews in Tennessee rescued a kitten that was stuck inside a vending machine at a Walmart.

The Morristown Fire Department received a call from a Walmart worker named Lindsey about a kitten stuck in a Pepsi machine Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters could hear the kitten crying but could not see it. Crews unplugged the machine and removed its back cover, but still couldn’t see the kitten.

They eventually found another opening where they could see the kitten and were able to coax it out.

Lindsey is adopting the kitten. Firefighters joked that she should name it Pepsi.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is behind bars facing felony charges after witnesses say he went on a lunchtime rampage...
Witnesses: ‘Out of his mind’ customer smashed windows after placing order at McDonald’s
A federal Judge today sentenced Honolulu resident Alexander Price to a year and a day in prison.
Judge rejects plea deal for man who tried to open emergency door on Hawaiian Air flight 3 times
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
HNN File
Police: Elderly Hawaii Island man found in his driveway with throat slit
"Eyes Upon You" by Margaret Keane
Margaret Keane, ‘big eyes’ artist whose husband claimed works were his own, dies at 94

Latest News

Biden v. Texas ruling
Biden v. Texas ruling
The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint
Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex...
Justice Department to probe work of NYPD sex crimes unit
Search and rescue workers and local residents remove a body from under the rubble of a building...
Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault
A commercial pilot helped a young passenger when she lost her tooth on a flight.
‘Dear Tooth Fairy’: Pilot goes extra mile for young passenger who lost tooth on flight