Episode 119: Tips and hacks for ‘sports moms’

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:48 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are you busy shuttling your kids to and from practices, games and all their activities?

This week, we’re dishing out the best ways to get kids ready and organized for their events, what to pack for yourself, easy snacks for keiki athletes and simple ways to keep track of all the activities.

It’s all about “Sports Moms” this week on ‘Muthaship’!

Nina Takamori, a mother of three, joins us with personal tips and hacks to make time on the field less stressful and more fun!

