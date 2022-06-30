Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death

Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:06 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One death and nearly two dozen hospitalizations are tied to a new listeria outbreak of unknown origin, health officials said Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not identified a food that might be spreading the deadly bacteria, but officials said the public should be alert to symptoms and the possibility of infection.

Those symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea.

Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

CDC officials say nearly all the 23 people known to have been infected in the outbreak either live in, or traveled to, Florida about a month before they got sick.

Listeria is one of the most dangerous forms of food poisoning, and 22 of the infected people were hospitalized. One person from Illinois died and one pregnant woman lost her fetus, the CDC said.

Listeria symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day.

The first cases occurred in January of this year, but have continued through this month, when two of the people got sick, CDC officials said.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is behind bars facing felony charges after witnesses say he went on a lunchtime rampage...
Witnesses: ‘Out of his mind’ customer smashed windows after placing order at McDonald’s
A federal Judge today sentenced Honolulu resident Alexander Price to a year and a day in prison.
Judge rejects plea deal for man who tried to open emergency door on Hawaiian Air flight 3 times
Maui veterans road closure shooting
Maui police investigating shooting in Kihei that left 1 injured
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
HNN File
Police: Elderly Hawaii Island man found in his driveway with throat slit

Latest News

Tracy Barr, 47, is charged with aggravated endangering a child and driving under the influence.
Daycare owner arrested after small children found wandering in backyard near pool
Lana Condor (left) and Christina Ricci (right) are among those who will be honored at this...
This year’s Maui Film Festival will honor Christina Ricci, Lana Condor and other big stars
By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the...
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy