‘We’re broken’: Support dog among other belongings lost in Maui apartment fire

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 18 people were forced from their homes after a fire in Maui earlier this month.

The blaze broke out on June 16, damaging four units on Waimaluhia Lane in Wailuku.

Among the 18, a family of four is still struggling to recover.

“Physically we’re OK, mentally we’re broken,” said the girls’ mother Natasha Moepono.

On top of losing all their belongings, the family also lost their pet “Shorty.”

“He passed in the fire from smoke inhalation,” Moepono said. “That’s how bad the fire was. They found him in the bathtub.”

Moepono said Shorty was her daughter’s emotional support dog.

“He picked up on her seizures and everything,” she said pointing to her 9-year-old daughter Leiohu.

Leiohu says she’ll miss Shorty’s funny side the most, especially when he would jump into the bathtub for his bath.

Maui Fire Department said its investigation is complete and investigators could not determine what caused the fire.

“Until I see the paperwork, then I’ll know it wasn’t anything I did,” Moepono said.

Moepono and her family have been living in the homeless shelter for the past 12 days.

They started a GoFundMe page to help them rebuild.

