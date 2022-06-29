New Honolulu police chief, deputy chiefs sworn in at public ceremony

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department held a public ceremony Wednesday to swear in the city’s new Chief of Police Arthur “Joe” Logan.

Logan along with his deputy chiefs, Keith Horikawa and Rade Vanic, were sworn at the Mission Memorial Auditorium at 9 a.m.

This event came following a private swearing-in ceremony that took place about two weeks ago.

Many interpreted it as a secret event, perpetuating the embattled police department’s lack of transparency. However, Logan said he simply wanted to get to work right away and that there was a lot to do.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who attended the ceremony, congratulated the three men and promised his commitment in supporting and working with the department.

“I’m a strong believer in leadership and the difference good leadership makes, and I think it makes all the difference. I could not be more confident than I am in these three men and for that matter the men and women of our police department,” Blangiardi said.

In an interview with Sunrise, Logan said among his many goals, he wants to address the issue of overtime abuse within HPD.

“We’re going to ensure that doesn’t happen in the future. We’re going to put in management controls to say that ‘Hey, officers, this is how many hours of overtime you can work in a given period of time, or special duty at the same time,’” Logan said.

“One of the elements of 21st century policing is officer wellness and health. So, how healthy and well are you if you are working 24 hours a day for multiple days on end?”

Logan is Honolulu’s 12th police chief.

