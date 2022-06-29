Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

PODCAST: Makana evolves slack-key guitar style with a powerful instrument ... his voice

Hawaiian artist Makana recently put out new music based on slack-key guitar stylings, but he...
Hawaiian artist Makana recently put out new music based on slack-key guitar stylings, but he continues to evolve his sound.(Lexi Mackenzie | Makana)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:36 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian artist Makana recently put out new music based on slack-key guitar stylings, but he continues to evolve his sound.

Makana’s latest album “Pulama: Legacies of Hawaii” is inspired by his heroes from the Hawaiian music renaissance, including George Helm, Gabby “Pops” Pahinui and Dennis Kamakahi. But the new music is also deeply personal.

“It’s also honoring the legacy of my parents who both passed away during the pandemic,” Makana said. “So this is a profound expression of love.”

The whole album was created in one session with no edits or overdubs.

“This record is totally honest — it’s just the kika and the ukulele and my voice, nothing else, no edits, nothing else. So it’s just totally from the heart,” he said.

During the pandemic, Makana continued to create music, but he also wanted to expand his sound with his voice. So he took lessons from Broadway star Kristian Lei.

Makana said there was a point when he realized he was hiding behind his guitar, but there was something powerful about being able to share music with his own voice.

“You know, we look at artists as these icons, you know, and they just pump out music, but artists are, are art,” he said. “I think our real job is to be as human as possible.”

He calls this album a new chapter.

In the latest episode of Hawaii News Now’s podcast Island Beat, Billy V chats with Makana all about this album — as well as who brought him to Bobby Moderow Jr. to learn slack key, when music started for him and who his other teachers are.

Makana will be performing at the Waikiki Aquarium on Thursday. Click here for details.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal Judge today sentenced Honolulu resident Alexander Price to a year and a day in prison.
Judge rejects plea deal for man who tried to open emergency door on Hawaiian Air flight 3 times
Lolinita Ika.
‘I won’t forget this’: Shocking attack at a Maui church fundraiser leaves woman shaken
A long lost Farrington High School ring is reunited with the family of its late owner.
Lost in a WWII battlefield for decades, a priceless class ring is reunited with its rightful owners
The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said a Kauai police employee and state child welfare...
Attorney: 9th Circuit ruling exposes state to hefty damages in bitter child custody case
A new series starring Jason Momoa starts filming in Oahu this fall.
Casting calls scheduled for Jason Momoa’s new Hawaii-based TV show starts

Latest News

Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports more than 5,000 new COVID cases, 15 additional deaths in past week
If you are planning to travel this holiday weekend, it's time to think about packing those bags.
Forget the folding, just ‘roll’ with these packing tips for travel
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (June 29, 2022)
The Honolulu Police Department held a public ceremony Wednesday to swear in the city’s new...
New Honolulu police chief, deputy chiefs sworn in at public ceremony