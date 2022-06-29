Junior lifeguard program builds ocean confidence, safety for keiki on the North Shore

WAIMEA BAY (HawaiiNewsNow) - From basic life saving skills to building confidence in the water, a free junior lifeguard program is teaching important lessons on Oahu’s North Shore.

The program is operated by the North Shore Lifeguard Association and caters to younger keiki who range from ages 8 to 11.

The camp at Waimea Bay is different and separate from another program put on by the City and County of Honolulu that serves kids ages 12 to 17.

The four-week training program is completely free for participants thanks to community donations and fundraising efforts by the NSLA.

”Thanks to generous donations from sponsors big and small, our nonprofit has been able to offer four weeks of instruction here at Waimea for ages 8 to 11 and will do another three weeks at Ehukai in July for ages 12 to 17,” said Ocean Safety Lieutenant Kyle Foyle.

“We feel like this kind of knowledge should be free and in Hawaii, we take care of our own, we are one big community surrounded by the ocean.”

Foyle is also President of North Shore Lifeguard Association and an NSLA junior guards director.

Instructors with the program feel that by educating the kids at a younger age, they can instill more confidence and knowledge about ocean safety — eventually, building lifelong skills to keep them safe in the ocean.

The hope is that some of the kids will eventually pursue a career as an Ocean Safety lifeguard.

The program serves about 50 kids every week. There will be over 200 kids total to have completed the camp by the end of June.

Meanwhile, the North Shore Lifeguard Association said they are always taking donations to help continue this summer training for as many weeks as possible.

For more information or to donate, click here.

