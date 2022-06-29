Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Junior lifeguard program builds ocean confidence, safety for keiki on the North Shore

The program serves about 50 kids every week. There will be over 200 kids total to have...
The program serves about 50 kids every week. There will be over 200 kids total to have completed the camp by the end of June.(North Shore Lifeguard Association)
By Casey Lund
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:06 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIMEA BAY (HawaiiNewsNow) - From basic life saving skills to building confidence in the water, a free junior lifeguard program is teaching important lessons on Oahu’s North Shore.

The program is operated by the North Shore Lifeguard Association and caters to younger keiki who range from ages 8 to 11.

The camp at Waimea Bay is different and separate from another program put on by the City and County of Honolulu that serves kids ages 12 to 17.

The four-week training program is completely free for participants thanks to community donations and fundraising efforts by the NSLA.

”Thanks to generous donations from sponsors big and small, our nonprofit has been able to offer four weeks of instruction here at Waimea for ages 8 to 11 and will do another three weeks at Ehukai in July for ages 12 to 17,” said Ocean Safety Lieutenant Kyle Foyle.

“We feel like this kind of knowledge should be free and in Hawaii, we take care of our own, we are one big community surrounded by the ocean.”

Foyle is also President of North Shore Lifeguard Association and an NSLA junior guards director.

Instructors with the program feel that by educating the kids at a younger age, they can instill more confidence and knowledge about ocean safety — eventually, building lifelong skills to keep them safe in the ocean.

The hope is that some of the kids will eventually pursue a career as an Ocean Safety lifeguard.

The program serves about 50 kids every week. There will be over 200 kids total to have completed the camp by the end of June.

Meanwhile, the North Shore Lifeguard Association said they are always taking donations to help continue this summer training for as many weeks as possible.

For more information or to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal Judge today sentenced Honolulu resident Alexander Price to a year and a day in prison.
Judge rejects plea deal for man who tried to open emergency door on Hawaiian Air flight 3 times
Lolinita Ika.
‘I won’t forget this’: Shocking attack at a Maui church fundraiser leaves woman shaken
A long lost Farrington High School ring is reunited with the family of its late owner.
Lost in a WWII battlefield for decades, a priceless class ring is reunited with its rightful owners
The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said a Kauai police employee and state child welfare...
Attorney: 9th Circuit ruling exposes state to hefty damages in bitter child custody case
Cassidy Hutchinson recounts hearing Trump grabbed the steering wheel when he was told they were...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally

Latest News

An undisclosed problem at the Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant last Thursday led to...
Warning signs still posted in West Oahu, but city says no bacteria detected at beaches
Jan Loren Aguinaldo, 32, and Levin Padilla-Pelanca, 34
2 men arrested for allegedly stealing $260 worth of fruit from Big Island farm
Sunrise News Roundup (June 29, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (June 29, 2022)
Wednesday's Forecast
Forecast: Breezy trade winds to hold through the weekend