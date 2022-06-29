Tributes
'It gives me chills,' Hawaii senator reacts to bombshell testimony from January 6 hearing

U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono was among members of congress rushed to safety during capitol attack
U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono spoke with Hawaii News Now outside the Federal Building.
U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono spoke with Hawaii News Now outside the Federal Building.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:16 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono told Hawaii News Now she was was ‘shaken’ after bombshell testimony during a surprise hearing by the special committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

On Tuesday, a former White House aide testified that President Trump lunged at his secret service when they refused to drive him to the capitol, he knew many of the rioters were armed but would not hurt him and still sent them to the capitol.

“I was just shaken by today’s testimony in particular because it really revealed the president’s state of mind,” said Hirono.

“He knew the rioters, the insurrectionists were storming the capitol and were armed. He said they were not there to hurt me and he could give a rip about them hurting anyone else,” she added.

Hirono says on January 6 when members of congress were rushed to a safe location, they didn’t know what was going on and later realized how close they got to the rioters.

“When they brought the TV monitors in and we could see what was happening, it really was frightening,” said Hirono.

“I came to the conclusion that day that we could have been badly hurt or killed,” she added.

Hirono says at least one of her colleagues was in a room and could hear the rioters.

“She could hear them outside shaking doorknobs, yelling and swearing that they wanted to find the ‘f-ing’ members of congress,” said Hirono.

“It gives me chills just to talk with you about it now,” she added.

She believes the committee investigating the January 6 attack has proven criminal conduct occurred on that day.

