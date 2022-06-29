Hilo grand jury indicts 28-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting child

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo grand jury has indicted a 28-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen said Dustin K.B. Balai, of Hilo, has been charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree sexual assault.

Prosecutors said it started July 14, 2021.

Balai is set to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.

He remains in custody on a $160,000 bail.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.