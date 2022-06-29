Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore wins World Surf League Oi Rio Pro title with exciting finish

SAQUAREMA, RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JUNE 28: Five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore of Hawaii...
SAQUAREMA, RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JUNE 28: Five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore of Hawaii surfs in the Final at the Oi Rio Pro on June 28, 2022 at Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Daniel Smorigo/World Surf League)(Daniel Smorigo | World Surf League)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:04 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Carissa Moore claimed her first event title of the season on Tuesday, snagging the win in the Oi Rio Pro in Rio de Janeiro.

The No. 1 ranked surfer in the world took the title from No. 2 Johanne Defay in a dramatic fashion.

Defay held the lead over the five-time World Champion for most of the final heat, however the Punahou graduate stunned the crowd with a massive 9.50 wave to overcome the early heat deficit.

The Olympic gold medalist has three runner-up finishes this season, but she has claimed the top spot in the world rankings all year.

Moore’s season points have already qualified her for the WSL’s final five in the Rip Curl WSL Finals.

The Championship Tour continues with the Corona Open J-Bay in South Africa on July 12th.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lolinita Ika.
‘I won’t forget this’: Shocking attack at a Maui church fundraiser leaves woman shaken
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said a Kauai police employee and state child welfare...
Attorney: 9th Circuit ruling exposes state to hefty damages in bitter child custody case
A long lost Farrington High School ring is reunited with the family of its late owner.
Lost in a WWII battlefield for decades, a priceless class ring is reunited with its rightful owners
Police said the incident was classified as an unattended death.
Man dies after having trouble breathing while hiking in Kaena Point

Latest News

Last weekend former University of Hawaii baseball player Marc Flores reached an impressive...
Former Rainbow Warriors baseball standout Marc Flores goes yard in Mexico
UH football coach and The Rock talk ZOA Energy drinks and 'Braddahhood'
UH football coach and The Rock talk ZOA Energy drinks and 'Braddahhood'
Former UH baseball player smashes Mexican league home run derby record
Former UH baseball player smashes Mexican league home run derby record
UH football coach and The Rock talk ZOA Energy drinks and ‘Braddahhood’