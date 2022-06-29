Hawaii’s Carissa Moore wins World Surf League Oi Rio Pro title with exciting finish

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Carissa Moore claimed her first event title of the season on Tuesday, snagging the win in the Oi Rio Pro in Rio de Janeiro.

The No. 1 ranked surfer in the world took the title from No. 2 Johanne Defay in a dramatic fashion.

Defay held the lead over the five-time World Champion for most of the final heat, however the Punahou graduate stunned the crowd with a massive 9.50 wave to overcome the early heat deficit.

Carissa Moore is the Champion of #OiRioPro presented by @corona! She took the lead on the last wave with a 9.50 score. Congratulations! @oi_oficial pic.twitter.com/6BDpsELOsQ — World Surf League (@wsl) June 28, 2022

The Olympic gold medalist has three runner-up finishes this season, but she has claimed the top spot in the world rankings all year.

Moore’s season points have already qualified her for the WSL’s final five in the Rip Curl WSL Finals.

The Championship Tour continues with the Corona Open J-Bay in South Africa on July 12th.

