Hawaii reports more than 5,000 new COVID cases, 15 additional deaths in past week

Lab testing / file image
Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 15 new coronavirus deaths and 5,362 additional cases in the past seven days.

That compares to 5,482 cases and 15 additional deaths in the previous week.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher. But health officials did say they’re watching the trends ― and they’re worried about where cases are headed.

Hawaii’s pandemic modeling group predicts the current surge to peak sometime this month.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 308,695.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,504.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

