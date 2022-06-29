Tributes
Former Rainbow Warriors baseball standout Marc Flores goes yard in Mexico

Former Bow Marc Flores reaches milestone home run record in Mexican league homer run derby.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:45 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last weekend former University of Hawaii baseball player Marc Flores reached an impressive milestone, crushing the a record 45 home runs in the Mexican Baseball league’s home run derby!

“Super excited when I was able to go and do that home run derby.” Flores told Hawaii News Now. “I just left it all out on the field.”

The former ‘Bow — a late alternate into the all star game — took the field for team Norte, finding his grove to go yard 45 times to snag the title and record before helping his team to a win on all star weekend.

Flores hoping to be an example to young players everywhere to take advantage of every opportunity.

“So any opportunity that you were able to get, you should jump on it right away because you never know if you’re able to play tomorrow.” Flores said. “Baseball is not guaranteed for you every single day and you can only play once.”

Flores graduated from UH in 2014 before getting drafted by the White sox in the MLB draft, he would then float around pro baseball in the states until the chance to play south of the border — currently playing for Rieleros de Aguascalientes.

The California native saying his time in the islands aided him in adjusting to life in Mexico.

“Mexico’s the same thing pretty much as Hawaii.” Flores said. “You have a lot of people that are very family oriented, they’re all about respect.”

And the 808 even helped him with the language barrier.

“From pigeon to Spanish, you’re like ho brah like what?” Flores said. “So it was different but it was very fun.”

Flores and his squad have about 40 more games left on the schedule.

