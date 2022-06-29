Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forget the folding, just ‘roll’ with these packing tips for travel

If you are planning to travel this Holiday weekend, it's time to think about packing those bags.
By Jonathan Jared Saupe
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:42 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you are planning to travel this holiday weekend, it’s time to think about packing those bags.

Pricey baggage fees, the fear of losing luggage, and saving time by not having to wait at that carousal have many ditching the checked bag and jamming everything into the carry-on.

This can sometimes be a challenge, but here’s some easy space savers you can try.

When it comes to clothing, you can always try to stack everything together in a circular formation ― larger items at the bottom then fold them all together.

Instead of folding, you can even roll clothes such as bulky pants.

For cosmetics, use a contact case and fill both sides with a small portion of what you need.

And, if you do take shampoo bottles be sure to use plastic wrap to prevent the cap from popping open in transit.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal Judge today sentenced Honolulu resident Alexander Price to a year and a day in prison.
Judge rejects plea deal for man who tried to open emergency door on Hawaiian Air flight 3 times
Lolinita Ika.
‘I won’t forget this’: Shocking attack at a Maui church fundraiser leaves woman shaken
A long lost Farrington High School ring is reunited with the family of its late owner.
Lost in a WWII battlefield for decades, a priceless class ring is reunited with its rightful owners
The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said a Kauai police employee and state child welfare...
Attorney: 9th Circuit ruling exposes state to hefty damages in bitter child custody case
A new series starring Jason Momoa starts filming in Oahu this fall.
Casting calls scheduled for Jason Momoa’s new Hawaii-based TV show starts

Latest News

Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports more than 5,000 new COVID cases, 15 additional deaths in past week
Hawaiian artist Makana recently put out new music based on slack-key guitar stylings, but he...
PODCAST: Makana evolves slack-key guitar style with a powerful instrument ... his voice
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (June 29, 2022)
The Honolulu Police Department held a public ceremony Wednesday to swear in the city’s new...
New Honolulu police chief, deputy chiefs sworn in at public ceremony