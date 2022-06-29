Tributes
Forecast: Breezy trade winds to hold through the weekend

Your top local headlines for June 29, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue blowing across the state into the first half of next week.

Passing clouds and showers will drift through windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours. An upper level disturbance may briefly increase cloud and shower coverage this weekend.

More stable weather trends continue from Monday into the first half of next week.

Surf along south facing shores will hold near the advisory level into Wednesday.

Surf along east facing shores will steadily trend up through the week as the local and upstream trades increase.

Surf along north facing shores will remain at seasonal levels (near flat) through the weekend.

