DOH: Hawaii among first states for new monkeypox vaccine allocation system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Health said Tuesday Hawaii is among the first states for the White House’s new monkeypox vaccine allocation system.

So far, Hawaii has seen a total of six monkeypox cases — five confirmed cases and one probable case.

According to the CDC, Hawaii is among 27 states and District of Colombia with confirmed cases.

It also reported a total of 306 confirmed cases nationwide as of Tuesday.

In an effort to get ahead of the outbreak, the Biden administration rushed out thousands of doses to clinics nationwide.

According to a draft distribution plan, the initial tier of vaccine recipients includes Hawaii, Massachusetts, Utah, Illinois, New York, Rhode Island, California, Colorado and Florida and D.C.

Vaccine allocation was based on each state’s confirmed cases as a ratio of its population deemed at-risk of the disease, said health officials.

State officials said Hawaii has been administering monkeypox vaccines since June 6, for those who have been exposed.

“We’ve administered to those who needed it and we have more vaccines,” said Gov. David Ige. “We anticipate that there may be a few more cases, but it is not community spread.”

Ige also said the state believes the cases are contained at this point in time.

