Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Here’s the (shrinking) percentage of pre-war homes in each Hawaii county

Aerial view of Honolulu.
Aerial view of Honolulu.(HNN)
By Stacker
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:24 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (Stacker) - Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems.

They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”

In some ways, that’s a good thing.

Pre-war homes often contained materials we know to be hazardous today, like asbestos and lead. But their signature characteristics, including hardwood floors, nickel accents, ornate crown molding, and high ceilings, are among the features many people look for in a dream home.

Preserving the history of these properties, many of which you’ll find on the National Register of Historic Places, is labor that often extends beyond the scope of an individual homeowner. Depending on where these homes are located, special permission by local historic commissions may be required before renovations can be done in an effort to preserve their historic architectural integrity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Hawaii with the most pre-war homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Counties are ranked by the highest percent of homes that were built before 1939 based on 2020 5-year estimates.

#5. Honolulu County

- Homes built before 1939: 3.3%

- Homes built since 2000: 15.6%

- Median year built: 1976

- Total homes: 352,788

#4. Hawaii County

- Homes built before 1939: 3.8%

- Homes built since 2000: 25.1%

- Median year built: 1987

- Total homes: 88,624

#3. Kauai County

- Homes built before 1939: 3.8%

- Homes built since 2000: 15.9%

- Median year built: 1983

- Total homes: 31,261

#2. Maui County

- Homes built before 1939: 4.0%

- Homes built since 2000: 20.4%

- Median year built: 1983

- Total homes: 73,535

#1. Kalawao County (Kalaupapa)

- Homes built before 1939: 64.7%

- Homes built since 2000: 0.0%

- Median year built: before 1939

- Total homes: 363

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lolinita Ika.
‘I won’t forget this’: Shocking attack at a Maui church fundraiser leaves woman shaken
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said a Kauai police employee and state child welfare...
Attorney: 9th Circuit ruling exposes state to hefty damages in bitter child custody case
A long lost Farrington High School ring is reunited with the family of its late owner.
Lost in a WWII battlefield for decades, a priceless class ring is reunited with its rightful owners
Police said the incident was classified as an unattended death.
Man dies after having trouble breathing while hiking in Kaena Point

Latest News

U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono spoke with Hawaii News Now outside the Federal Building.
‘It gives me chills,’ Hawaii senator reacts to bombshell testimony from January 6 hearing
Lopaka Kapanui will take the Hawaii Theatre stage Wednesday June 29 in a special show...
Hawaii Theatre’s haunted history takes centerstage in upcoming ‘Chicken Skin’ show
Maria Ressa speaks at East West Center media conference in Honolulu
Journalists discuss ways to rebuild trust in news at East-West Center conference
A federal Judge today sentenced Honolulu resident Alexander Price to a year and a day in prison.
Judge rejects plea deal for man who tried to open emergency door on Hawaiian Air flight 3 times
What the Tech: Here's how to make your family road trip less stressful
What the Tech: Here's how to make your family road trip less stressful