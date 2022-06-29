Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Deputy shot, killed by suspect in Arizona

A deputy with the Yavapai County Sheriff's office was shot by a suspect in Cordes Lakes on...
A deputy with the Yavapai County Sheriff's office was shot by a suspect in Cordes Lakes on Tuesday afternoon, the department said.(J.T. Hernandez)
By Jason Sillman, Alexis Cortez and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) - Officials confirmed a Yavapai County deputy has died after he was shot by a suspect in Cordes Lakes on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect is now in custody after an hours-long standoff.

Dozens of law enforcement were at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix to honor the deputy.

A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s office says a suspect is barricaded and SWAT teams have been called to the area.

Motorcycles were lined up outside the emergency room entrance of the hospital. Officials confirmed the deputy died surrounded by his family.

A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s office said around 2 p.m., the suspect was barricaded and SWAT teams were called to the area.

Cordes Lakes residents were asked to remain out of the area. Stagecoach Trail and Red Rock Road are closed, according to the office.

The deputy’s name has not been released.

This is the 19th officer-involved shooting outside of Maricopa County and the 50th overall in the state in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lolinita Ika.
‘I won’t forget this’: Shocking attack at a Maui church fundraiser leaves woman shaken
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said a Kauai police employee and state child welfare...
Attorney: 9th Circuit ruling exposes state to hefty damages in bitter child custody case
A long lost Farrington High School ring is reunited with the family of its late owner.
Lost in a WWII battlefield for decades, a priceless class ring is reunited with its rightful owners
Police said the incident was classified as an unattended death.
Man dies after having trouble breathing while hiking in Kaena Point

Latest News

U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono spoke with Hawaii News Now outside the Federal Building.
‘It gives me chills,’ Hawaii senator reacts to bombshell testimony from January 6 hearing
Lopaka Kapanui will take the Hawaii Theatre stage Wednesday June 29 in a special show...
Hawaii Theatre’s haunted history takes centerstage in upcoming ‘Chicken Skin’ show
Maria Ressa speaks at the East-West Center media conference in Honolulu.
Journalists discuss ways to rebuild trust in news at East-West Center conference
A federal Judge today sentenced Honolulu resident Alexander Price to a year and a day in prison.
Judge rejects plea deal for man who tried to open emergency door on Hawaiian Air flight 3 times
What the Tech: Here's how to make your family road trip less stressful
What the Tech: Here's how to make your family road trip less stressful