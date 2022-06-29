Tributes
City says bacteria levels drop following treated wastewater discharge on West Oahu beaches

An undisclosed problem at the Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant last Thursday led to excessive discharge of treated wastewater along the Ewa coastline.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:08 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city said fecal bacteria levels have dropped at several popular West Oahu beaches on Tuesday.

An undisclosed problem at the Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant last Thursday led to excessive discharge of treated wastewater along the Ewa coastline.

City officials said for the past three days of testing, water samples were within safe limits.

According to the Department of Health, warning signs will remain posted at Nimitz Beach, White Plains Beach, Oneula Beach Park and Ewa Beach Park.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

