Casting calls scheduled for Jason Momoa’s new Hawaii-based TV show starts

By Justin Mitselmakher
Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new series starring Jason Momoa is holding two open casting calls this July.

“Yenedakine” starts filming this fall in Oahu.

While the plot is still under wraps, the show will likely put Hawaii’s culture and people at the forefront.

The call is seeking individuals of all ages with Hawaiian and/or Pacific Islander descent.

Day 1

  • July 15 at Waianae Intermediate School Cafeteria from 1-5 p.m.

Day 2

  • July 16 at the Bishop Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more details.

