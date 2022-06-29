‘Braddahhood Grindz’ expands to feed UH men’s basketball, unveils ‘Sistahhood Grindz’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coming off of the successful launch of the ‘Braddahhood Grindz’ program, the University of Hawaii in partnership with the Hawaii Restaurant Association announced the expansion of the program and the introduction of ‘Sistahhood Grindz’.

The programs set to feed the UH men and women’s basketball teams throughout the summer, roughly feeding 30 players and 15 staff members at one of four restaurants — including Giovanni Pastrami, Honolulu Burger Company, Jersey Mike’s and MW Restaurant.

“Our number one job is to take care of our kids and we need the community to help us and the community has once again stepped up with community leaders.” UH men’s head coach Eran Ganot told Hawaii News Now. “We’re going to have a good time today, but just our kids work so hard.”

Each establishment will take turns providing one meal a week between June 28th through August 19th.

These programs allowing the coaching staffs to focus on player development, instead of player nutrition.

“To not have to worry about running to Costco and getting two pallets full of snacks for our team room, you know.” UH women’s head coach Laura Beeman said. “It definitely helps and you can just put attention elsewhere and to trust that the girls are getting taken care of.”

And for the players, they say this opportunity will not be taken for granted.

“Just really grateful and I know the guys and the women’s team as well is really grateful for this opportunity.” UH men’s player Kamaka Hepa said. “Obviously as athletes, we work our bodies a lot, so to be able to fuel ourselves for free is really great.”

“We don’t have time to work a full-time job, so people feeding us is always a great thing and we’re super grateful.” UH women’s player Mckenna Haire said. “It just gives us more time to focus on what matters and what we’re doing on the court.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.