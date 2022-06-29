Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Bison gores man at Yellowstone

FILE PHOTO - A group at Yellowstone National Park reportedly did not leave the area when a...
FILE PHOTO - A group at Yellowstone National Park reportedly did not leave the area when a bison charged at them. The bull bison continued to charge and gored a man.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:39 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 34-year-old Colorado man is recovering after he was gored by a bison Monday at Yellowstone National Park.

According to park officials, he was walking on a boardwalk with his family near the Old Faithful geyser.

The group reportedly did not leave the area when a bison charged at them.

The bull bison continued to charge and gored the man, causing injury to his arm.

He was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Park officials say the matter is under investigation, but language in the news release suggests the man was too close to the bison.

They remind visitors to stay more than 25 yards away from wildlife.

This is the second reported goring at the park this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lolinita Ika.
‘I won’t forget this’: Shocking attack at a Maui church fundraiser leaves woman shaken
A long lost Farrington High School ring is reunited with the family of its late owner.
Lost in a WWII battlefield for decades, a priceless class ring is reunited with its rightful owners
A federal Judge today sentenced Honolulu resident Alexander Price to a year and a day in prison.
Judge rejects plea deal for man who tried to open emergency door on Hawaiian Air flight 3 times
The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said a Kauai police employee and state child welfare...
Attorney: 9th Circuit ruling exposes state to hefty damages in bitter child custody case
Cassidy Hutchinson recounts hearing Trump grabbed the steering wheel when he was told they were...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally

Latest News

President Joe Biden said the U.S. is establishing a permanent headquarters in Poland, sending...
US to boost military presence in Europe for Russia threat
The 777 factory line, left, is seen next to the 787 line, right, at Boeing's Everett Production...
US economy slipped 1.6% to start year; return to growth expected
A doorbell camera caught a robbery and one of the alleged robbers was the couple's son.
GRAPHIC: Doorbell camera catches armed robbery by son
FILE: A sign with the Airbnb logo hangs over an office in Toronto, Canada, on May 27, 2015....
Airbnb permanently bans parties at its rental locations