Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Airbnb permanently bans parties at its rental locations

FILE: A sign with the Airbnb logo hangs over an office in Toronto, Canada, on May 27, 2015....
FILE: A sign with the Airbnb logo hangs over an office in Toronto, Canada, on May 27, 2015. Airbnb says it’s making its party ban permanent.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:47 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb says it’s making its party ban permanent.

The short-term rental company said Tuesday that the temporary ban it put into effect in 2020 is working, so it decided to make it permanent.

The company says reports of parties at listed properties have dropped 44% from a year ago.

Airbnb has been trying to crack down on parties since late 2019, after a fatal shooting at a rented house in California.

While making the ban permanent, Airbnb is lifting a capacity limit on some rentals. Airbnb says some property owners want to eliminate the limit of 16 people at large properties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lolinita Ika.
‘I won’t forget this’: Shocking attack at a Maui church fundraiser leaves woman shaken
A long lost Farrington High School ring is reunited with the family of its late owner.
Lost in a WWII battlefield for decades, a priceless class ring is reunited with its rightful owners
A federal Judge today sentenced Honolulu resident Alexander Price to a year and a day in prison.
Judge rejects plea deal for man who tried to open emergency door on Hawaiian Air flight 3 times
The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said a Kauai police employee and state child welfare...
Attorney: 9th Circuit ruling exposes state to hefty damages in bitter child custody case
Cassidy Hutchinson recounts hearing Trump grabbed the steering wheel when he was told they were...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally

Latest News

President Joe Biden said the U.S. is establishing a permanent headquarters in Poland, sending...
US to boost military presence in Europe for Russia threat
The 777 factory line, left, is seen next to the 787 line, right, at Boeing's Everett Production...
US economy slipped 1.6% to start year; return to growth expected
A doorbell camera caught a robbery and one of the alleged robbers was the couple's son.
GRAPHIC: Doorbell camera catches armed robbery by son
FILE PHOTO - A group at Yellowstone National Park reportedly did not leave the area when a...
Bison gores man at Yellowstone