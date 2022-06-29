Tributes
2022 ESPY’s award nominees released, Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo up for two honors

(@OU_Softball)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:56 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Tuesday, ESPN announced the 2022 ESPY’s award nominees with Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo nominated in two categories.

The Campbell alum is up for best record-breaking performance and best college athlete in women’s sports.

The home run queen broke former OU teammate Lauren Chamberlain’s home run record for most homers in NCAA history at 96 — Alo breaking the record in her home state against the Rainbow Wahine softball team.

For a second consecutive year, Oklahoma softball is nominated for best team.

Fan voting ends on July 17th — click here to vote.

The 2022 ESPY’s presented by Capital One is set for July 20th from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

