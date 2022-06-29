2 men arrested for allegedly stealing $260 worth of fruit from Big Island farm

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested two men for allegedly stealing about $260 worth of fruit from a farm in Papaikou.

Authorities said Jan Loren Aguinaldo, 32, and Levin Padilla-Pelanca, 34, have been charged after they took multiple bags of mangosteen Sunday morning.

Officials said the two were charged with second-degree theft. Padilla-Pelanca was also charged with promoting a dangerous drug.

Aguinaldo’s bail was set at $5,000 while Padilla-Pelanca’s total bail was set at $4,000.

Theft of agricultural products worth more than $100 dollars or weighing more than 25 pounds is a felony, holding a possibility of up to five years in prison.

Meanwhile, police reminded agricultural vendors that a certificate of ownership and movement is required whenever purchasing large amounts of agricultural products.

