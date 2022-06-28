Tributes
Trump-backed Boebert tries to fend off moderate challenge

Lauren Boebert made a name for herself after loudly protesting Colorado Gov. Jared Polis'...
Lauren Boebert made a name for herself after loudly protesting Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' orders to close businesses to fight the coronavirus pandemic. She opened her Shooters Grill restaurant in defiance of closure orders.((Source: Lauren Boebert for Congress))
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:03 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Voters are heading to the polls for the Colorado primary Tuesday. With races all around the state, one with potentially widespread implications is taking place in Colorado’s Third Congressional District.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is trying to hold onto her seat. But keeping her office in Congress is not happening without a challenge.

Her primary opponent, Republican State Senator Don Coram, touts himself as a legislator, not an instigator.

“He’s respected pretty broadly within the Republican Party and even by many Democrats who’ve worked with him over the years. And he’s generally considered a pretty serious legislator and a serious politician,” said Seth Masket, a professor at the University of Denver.

Masket thinks it will be challenge to defeat Boebert. According to the Federal Election Commission, Boebert raised over $5 million, while Coram raised just over $200,000. Political organizations are asking Democrats to switch their party affiliation for this primary to help Coram defeat Boebert.

“It’s probably not enough to actually make a difference,” said Masket.

But Masket says Donald Trump is dividing Republicans in Colorado, specifically when it comes to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and rejection of the 2020 election results.

“It’s definitely a livewire. We’ll see how much that ends up mattering in the primary,” said Masket.

So far, Trump-endorsed candidates are seeing mixed results, but a majority have won their primaries.

“(Boebert’s district) is its own district, and the voters really do like President Trump quite a bit,” said Kristi Burton Brown, chairwoman of the Colorado Republican Party.

Brown says it is normal for sitting members to face primary challengers, but does think former President Trump’s endorsement will help Boebert. She says the party stays neutral in primaries but argues Boebert is a force.

“It’s clear she has a record of speaking and delivering for her district,” said Boebert.

Following this primary, candidates from both parties turn their attention to November 8, the date of the midterm elections.

