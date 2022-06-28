Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘I won’t forget this’: Shocking assault at a Maui church fundraiser leaves woman shaken

The day after the assault, Lolinita had a bruised jaw and scratches on her neck. But the emotional pain runs deeper.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:38 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Niuafe Lama is holding his mother a little tighter nowadays.

“Just seeing my mom have no... nothing she could do to protect herself you know,” Niuafe said.

Niuafe is talking about an incident that happened in April during a church fundraiser at Kahului Community Center.

His mother, 58-year-old Lolinita Ika, was dancing when she was first hit with an elbow from behind.

Shortly after, she is punched in the face.

The next day, Lolinita had a bruised jaw and scratches on her neck.

“Something happened to me now. I’m kind of forgetful, and then sometimes I feel dizzy, and my body is shaky,” Lolinita said.

The suspect is Kepiloni Sauaki, 33.

Police charged him with misdemeanor assault. That means he could get probation or up to a year in jail.

His attorney says he’s innocent.

“It’s my opinion that Ms. Ika started this by harassing my client and his wife and their family and saying very, very hurtful mean things that should not have been said,” said Criminal Defense Attorney Annalisa Bernard.

Sauaki was charged but never arrested, which is typical in these cases.

Lolinita is demanding justice.

“I want to do this because I want to stop him from doing it to anybody else,” she said.

Although the bruises have now faded, Lolinita said the emotional scars remain.

“I won’t forget this until I die.”

Sauaki is due back in court on July 25.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the incident was classified as an unattended death.
Man dies after having trouble breathing while hiking in Kaena Point
Its volume is estimated up to 25 million gallons per day, officials said.
Warning signs posted after plant dumps treated wastewater into ocean
A body is removed from a nightclub in East London, South Africa, Sunday June 26, 2022. South...
21 dead in South African nightclub; cause not yet known
Kaua'i's mayoral candidates include (from left to right) Incumbent Derek Kawakami, Mitch...
3 political candidates challenge Kauai mayor in re-election bid
File photo of surfers taking in the high waves at Poipu on Kauai's south shore. A high surf...
South shores under high surf advisory for higher-than-expected swell

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds continue to dominate
A long lost Farrington High School ring is reunited with the family of its late owner.
Lost in a WWII battlefield for decades, a priceless class ring is reunited with its rightful owners
Hawaii senators and local Filipino organizations honored Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and...
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa brings her fight for truth to Hawaii
HNN
'I won't forget this': Woman assaulted at a Maui church fundraiser battles physical, emotional scars