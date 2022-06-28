Planned power outage to impact Schofield Barracks families, businesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A planned power outage will impact residents in a large portion of the Schofield Barracks area on Tuesday.

The outage is slated to begin around 8 a.m. The Army says over the weekend, Hawaiian Electric crews found a substation on the barracks operating at a higher than normal temperature.

Electricity is being turned off temporarily as a precaution so crews can conduct repairs. It is expected to last throughout the day.

“We know this is short notice and causes a disruption, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation,” said Col. Dan Misigoy, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii. “We want to move quickly to address the situation to ensure safe, reliable service for everyone who lives and works on Schofield Barracks.”

During the outage, Bowen Child Development Center (CDC), Schofield School Age Center and Solomon Elementary School will be closed. Helemano Military Reservation CDC will offer extra care to parents impacted by the Bowen closure as needed.

For people in the area who will have power, they’re being asked to conserve energy to reduce the strain on the grid.

