Oregon man charged in Hawaii Island sex assault case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 34-year-old Oregon man was charged with sexual assault stemming from an incident last week.

Prosecutors said the alleged assault happened at an Airbnb along Government Beach Road in Puna on June 24.

Christopher Sanburn, 34, is charged with sex assault in the second and fourth degree. The second-degree charge is the more serious offense and is considered a class B felony.

If convicted, he could face either a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, or five years probation and 18 months in jail.

Sanburn was scheduled to make an initial appearance in Hilo District Court Monday afternoon.

Additional details on the case were limited.

