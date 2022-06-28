Ressa: Philippines orders shutdown of news website critical of government

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa says the Philippine government has ordered her to shut down her digital news organization, Rappler, which has been critical of the Duterte regime.

She made the announcement Tuesday at an East-West Center event.

#BREAKING: Nobel Peace Prize laureate and @rapplerdotcom CEO Maria Ressa says the Philippine government has ordered her digital news organization to close. She received a shutdown order last night while in Hawai’i for an international media conference. #rappler — Annalisa Burgos (@AnnalisaBurgos) June 28, 2022

Ressa said she received the shutdown order Monday night while in Honolulu for the international conference.

She also shared an internal memo with Rappler staff, in which she told employees to continue their work.

“What does this mean? We have existing legal remedies all the way up to the highest court of the land,” the statement said. “It is business as usual for us since in our view, this is not immediately executory without court approval.”

