Gov. Ige does not intend to veto bill that removes UH as steward of Mauna Kea

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:15 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige clarified Monday that he does not intend to veto a bill that removes the University of Hawaii as the steward of Mauna Kea.

“I believe the university has done a good job in managing Mauna Kea, but I do recognize that there are some in the community that believe that it’s time for someone else to hold the master lease,” he said, during a press conference.

House Bill 2024 transfers control of approximately 11,378 acres of state land on Mauna Kea to the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority.

The law establishes the agency as of July 1, and it will have the authority to take action a year later.

“I look forward to working with the Legislature in identifying and appointing the best members of our community that are committed to supporting honest astronomy on Mauna Kea and supporting moving forward in the best way to manage Mauna Kea,” Ige said.

The University of Hawaii recently wrote a letter to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, calling for an orderly transition to the new authority.

The letter included a detailed list of permits and agreements it would remove itself from.

Until then, UH said it remains committed to continuing its stewardship responsibilities during the transition.

