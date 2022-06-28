Former city building plans examiner sentenced to federal prison for bribery
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former city worker has been sentenced to 2 and a half years in federal prison for taking bribes to speed up building permits.
Prosecutors said city Department of Planning and Permitting examiner Jennie Javonillo took more than $63,000 from applicants over a decade.
Officials said she also took steps to hide her crimes by accepting cash, using her personal phone to make arrangements, and meeting applicants outside of work.
Now, at the age of 72, Javonillo is scheduled to surrender in August after pleading guilty in January.
