Forecast: Beautiful breezy conditions to linger into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will be blowing across the state through the weekend.

Passing clouds and showers will drift through windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours.

An upper low may briefly increase cloud and shower coverage over the weekend.

Surf along south facing shores will briefly trend down Tuesday before the next pulse arrives out of the south.

Expect this next pulse to peak late Tuesday into Wednesday, then ease through the second half of the week.

Surf along east facing shores will steadily trend up through the week as the local and upstream trades increase. Surf along north facing shores will remain at seasonal levels (near flat) through the week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.