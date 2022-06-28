Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Beautiful breezy conditions to linger into the weekend

Your top local headlines for June 28, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:39 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will be blowing across the state through the weekend.

Passing clouds and showers will drift through windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours.

An upper low may briefly increase cloud and shower coverage over the weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along south facing shores will briefly trend down Tuesday before the next pulse arrives out of the south.

Expect this next pulse to peak late Tuesday into Wednesday, then ease through the second half of the week.

Surf along east facing shores will steadily trend up through the week as the local and upstream trades increase. Surf along north facing shores will remain at seasonal levels (near flat) through the week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Police said the incident was classified as an unattended death.
Man dies after having trouble breathing while hiking in Kaena Point
Lolinita Ika.
‘I won’t forget this’: Shocking assault at a Maui church fundraiser leaves woman shaken
The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said a Kauai police employee and state child welfare...
9th Circuit: County, state workers may have violated constitutional rights in bitter child custody case
LIST: Looking for a last-minute getaway? Here are deals for July Fourth weekend

Latest News

Forecast: Beautiful breezy conditions to linger into the weekend
Beautiful breezy conditions to linger into the weekend
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds continue to dominate
Tracking trade winds
Hawaii News Now - meteorologist Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, June 27, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, June 27, 2022