Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Dolly Parton’s tour bus now accepting reservations

A two-night stay costs $10,000, and a portion of the money goes to the Dollywood Foundation and...
A two-night stay costs $10,000, and a portion of the money goes to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:33 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dollywood Dreammore Resort and Spa is now taking reservations for Suite 1986, which is one of Dolly Parton’s tour buses.

A two-night stay costs $10,000, and a portion of the money goes to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Suite 1986 is a one-of-a-kind 45-foot bus. It includes a couch, a kitchen, a dining table, two toilets, a tub and a bedroom.

Dolly also retrofitted a closet, which displayed some of her gowns and jewelry.

The bus is located just outside of the resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Police said the incident was classified as an unattended death.
Man dies after having trouble breathing while hiking in Kaena Point
Lolinita Ika.
‘I won’t forget this’: Shocking assault at a Maui church fundraiser leaves woman shaken
The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said a Kauai police employee and state child welfare...
9th Circuit: County, state workers may have violated constitutional rights in bitter child custody case
LIST: Looking for a last-minute getaway? Here are deals for July Fourth weekend

Latest News

The two brothers, ages 3 and 4, were found in a backyard pool. (Source: Arizona's Family)
2 young brothers, ages 3 and 4, drown in backyard pool at Arizona home
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. consumer confidence dipped in June as many...
US consumer confidence slumps to lowest level in 16 months
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Isabella "Ariel" Kalua.
Governor plans to veto child welfare bill inspired by Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua case
Nissan is recalling nearly 323,000 Pathfinder SUVs in the U.S. because the hoods can...
Nissan recalls about 323K SUVs; hoods can open unexpectedly