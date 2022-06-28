Dolly Parton’s tour bus now accepting reservations
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:33 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) – Dollywood Dreammore Resort and Spa is now taking reservations for Suite 1986, which is one of Dolly Parton’s tour buses.
A two-night stay costs $10,000, and a portion of the money goes to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Suite 1986 is a one-of-a-kind 45-foot bus. It includes a couch, a kitchen, a dining table, two toilets, a tub and a bedroom.
Dolly also retrofitted a closet, which displayed some of her gowns and jewelry.
The bus is located just outside of the resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
