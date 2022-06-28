As 4th of July weekend approaches, here’s how to avoid some travel headaches

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Fourth of July weekend shapes up to be a busy time for travel, here’s how to avoid some of the headaches that come with flying.

To dodge a travel doomsday, first thing the travel pros advise is booking a non-stop flight — even if it’s more pricey.

With no stopovers, non-stop reduces your risk of problems. Experts say you should also consider traveling earlier in the day, helping avoid a chaotic chain reaction as delays and cancelations pile up.

“It’s always a good idea to get the first flight of the day but if you’re not based in a major airport hub, ask the airline, ‘Is the plane assigned to your flight overnighting at that airport the night before?,’” said CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg.

“Because if the answer is yes there is a very good chance that the crew has stayed with that plane and they’ll go out the next morning with you. That’s one thing you want to do to give yourself at least a fighting chance.”

You can also scope out your airline’s schedule in the days leading up to your flight. If your flight number has been canceled a couple times already that week, it may be sign it’s more likely to happen again for you.

If you’re forced to rebook your flight at the airport, find the fastest help by pulling double — or even triple — duty while waiting in line. Stay close to the agent desk, try to get someone on the phone, and don’t forget to use the customer service chat feature online.

That seems like simple enough advice, but its sometimes hard to remember when your in blown travel crisis mode.

That’s why it’s most important to remember these two words: Be nice.

Remember that desk agent is your ticket to get moving again, so a little kindness can go a long way.

